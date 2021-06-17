H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Hold Rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.38, close to its 52-week low of $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aprea Therapeutics with a $7.67 average price target.

Based on Aprea Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.