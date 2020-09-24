H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Pulmatrix (PULM)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Pulmatrix (PULM – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Pulmatrix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Pulmatrix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.5 million and GAAP net loss of $1.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.84 million.

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.