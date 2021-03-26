H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a 242.1% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings’ market cap is currently $711.3M and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.11.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.