H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Elys Game Technology (ELYS – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Elys Game Technology with a $9.00 average price target, representing an 119.0% upside. In a report issued on July 26, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.28 and a one-year low of $1.30. Currently, Elys Game Technology has an average volume of 420.7K.

Newgioco Group, Inc. is a vertically integrated company, which engages in the operation of licensed gaming. It offers online casino, sports betting, virtual sports betting, bingo, and poker. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.