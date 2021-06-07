H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Chimerix (CMRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 50.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Chimerix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.83, representing an 111.8% upside. In a report issued on June 4, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chimerix’s market cap is currently $749.2M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.61.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.