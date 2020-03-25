March 25, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Celyad (CYAD)

By Jason Carr

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Celyad (CYADResearch Report) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 43.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Celyad has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

The company has a one-year high of $22.86 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Celyad has an average volume of 23.33K.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

