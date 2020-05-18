H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

In a report released today, Sameer Joshi from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Blink Charging Co (BLNK – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.67.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blink Charging Co with a $5.00 average price target.

Based on Blink Charging Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 million and GAAP net loss of $2.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $577.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.89 million.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its products and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas and Eric Greenberg on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.