H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.10, close to its 52-week high of $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33.

The company has a one-year high of $18.75 and a one-year low of $4.26. Currently, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average volume of 78.63K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARCT in relation to earlier this year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.