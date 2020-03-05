H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Energy (VTNR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on Vertex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $201.3K.

Vertex Energy, Inc. engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.