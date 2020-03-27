H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Aravive (ARAV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Aravive (ARAV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.07, close to its 52-week low of $3.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 27.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Aravive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.67.

Based on Aravive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.55 million.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.