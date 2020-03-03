H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 38.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00, a 149.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Albireo Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.86 million.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384.