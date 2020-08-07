August 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Hold Rating on Nabriva (NBRV)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva (NBRVResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 42.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $1.50 average price target, which is an 82.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $2.77 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Nabriva has an average volume of 9.49M.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

