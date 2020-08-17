H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Hold Rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Intec Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.50, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Maxim Group also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $1.56 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Intec Pharma has an average volume of 11.22M.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvi Joseph in 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.