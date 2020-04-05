H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT – Research Report) on April 2 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.4% and a 28.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Vascular Biogenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.44, implying a 168.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.72 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Vascular Biogenics has an average volume of 149.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.