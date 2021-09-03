H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY – Research Report), with a price target of $3.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 49.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Uranium Royalty Corp with a $3.70 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.81 and a one-year low of $0.81. Currently, Uranium Royalty Corp has an average volume of 193.6K.

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.