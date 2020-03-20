H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.88, close to its 52-week low of $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.3% and a 31.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Second Sight Medical Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.60 and a one-year low of $2.34. Currently, Second Sight Medical Products has an average volume of 92.01K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EYES in relation to earlier this year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. Its product, the Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa, also referred to as RP. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.