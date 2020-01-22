H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Replimune Group (REPL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group (REPL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.23, close to its 52-week high of $19.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Replimune Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Based on Replimune Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REPL in relation to earlier this year.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.