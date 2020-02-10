H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report issued on February 6, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.25.

Based on Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $44.95 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer.