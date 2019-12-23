December 23, 2019   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kamada (KMDA)

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada (KMDAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kamada with a $9.00 average price target.

Based on Kamada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.39 million.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products, and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment develops, manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment supplies plasma based products for clinical use.

