H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.67, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.21 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 687.4K.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.