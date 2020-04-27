H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Idera (IDRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Idera (IDRA – Research Report) on April 22 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.04.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 66.7% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Cytosorbents.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Idera with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Idera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.