H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 55.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endeavour Silver is a Hold with an average price target of $2.21.

The company has a one-year high of $3.20 and a one-year low of $0.99. Currently, Endeavour Silver has an average volume of 3.29M.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.