H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Hold Rating on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 40.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iterum Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $1.50.

Based on Iterum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.27 million.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for drug resistant bacterial infections. It focuses on sulopenem program that offer a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance, and the toxicity limitations of existing agents. It operates through the Ireland and Unites States geographical segments. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.