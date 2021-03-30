H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Western Copper (WRN)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN – Research Report), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Copper with a $2.50 average price target.

Based on Western Copper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $439K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $122.7K.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.