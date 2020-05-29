May 29, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

By Austin Angelo

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences (NERVResearch Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Minerva Neurosciences with a $20.33 average price target, a 306.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.22 and a one-year low of $4.01. Currently, Minerva Neurosciences has an average volume of 524.7K.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. Its product pipeline includes Roluperidone, Seltorexant, MIN-117, and MIN-301. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

