H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matinas BioPharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Matinas BioPharma’s market cap is currently $211.6M and has a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable. Its anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, delivers broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B; and is being developed to prevent invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in May 2013 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.