H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.6% and a 38.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interpace Diagnostics Group with a $2.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.12 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Interpace Diagnostics Group has an average volume of 262.5K.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. operates as an bioinformatics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic test and pathology services. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment; ThyGenX and PathFinderTG which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. The company was founded by John P. Dugan in 1987 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.