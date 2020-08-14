H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.37 and a one-year low of $5.80. Currently, Hookipa Pharma has an average volume of 70.68K.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.