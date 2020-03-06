H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on CytoDyn (CYDY)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn (CYDY – Research Report), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CytoDyn with a $1.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CytoDyn’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.57 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CytoDyn, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and PCa test. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.