December 24, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services

H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Celcuity (CELC)

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celcuity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Celcuity’s market cap is currently $99.98M and has a P/E ratio of -12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.90.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded in January 2012 by Brian Sullivan and Lance Laing and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

