H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 42.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

Ceco Environmental has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25, which is a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.84 and a one-year low of $3.53. Currently, Ceco Environmental has an average volume of 95.74K.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.