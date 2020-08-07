H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BioCryst (BCRX – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioCryst with a $9.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.29 and a one-year low of $1.38. Currently, BioCryst has an average volume of 8.39M.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. designs, optimizes and develops novel small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. Its drug candidates include rapivab, alpivab, rapiacta, peramiflu, BCX7353, BCX9930, BCX9250, Galidesivir, and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.