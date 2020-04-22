H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 40.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AzurRx BioPharma with a $4.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, AzurRx BioPharma has an average volume of 272.4K.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.