H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Avrobio (AVRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Avrobio (AVRO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avrobio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

The company has a one-year high of $28.52 and a one-year low of $12.67. Currently, Avrobio has an average volume of 186K.

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on gene therapy for fabry, gaucher, pompe disease, and cystinosis. These gene therapies, on which the company was founded, were developed by Dr. Jeffrey Medin and Dr. Christopher Paige at the University Health Network.