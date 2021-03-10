H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS – Research Report) on January 26 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 41.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbutus Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.43, which is a 90.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Arbutus Biopharma’s market cap is currently $348.3M and has a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.73.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.