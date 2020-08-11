H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Amicus (FOLD)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Amicus (FOLD – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.23, close to its 52-week high of $16.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Amicus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.13 and a one-year low of $6.25. Currently, Amicus has an average volume of 2.86M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FOLD in relation to earlier this year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients living with rare and orphan diseases. Its product include migalastat HCl, which is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy for fabry disease. The company was founded on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.