H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Field Trip Health (FTRP – Research Report) and a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Field Trip Health with a $15.44 average price target, representing a 240.8% upside. In a report issued on August 18, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Field Trip Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $867.4K and GAAP net loss of $12.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.96 million.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With Field Trip Discovery, the company’s research division, leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics, and its Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale.