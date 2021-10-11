H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

AIkido Pharma (AIKI – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $2.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 36.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Seres Therapeutics.

AIkido Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.55 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, AIkido Pharma has an average volume of 2.83M.

