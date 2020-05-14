May 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Believes Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) Won’t Stop Here

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMABResearch Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.86, close to its 52-week high of $40.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Janney Montgomery also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Y-Mabs Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel antibody therapeutics for oncology targets. The company’s services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019