H.C. Wainwright Believes Western Copper (NYSE MKT: WRN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN – Research Report), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $0.84, close to its 52-week high of $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Western Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Based on Western Copper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $761.1K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $686.9K.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.