May 5, 2020

H.C. Wainwright Believes TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) Won’t Stop Here

By Jason Carr

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.95, close to its 52-week high of $16.22.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 52.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $24.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.22 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, TG Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.89M.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

