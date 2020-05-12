H.C. Wainwright Believes TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.30, close to its 52-week high of $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 55.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TG Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, implying a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.68 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, TG Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.27M.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.