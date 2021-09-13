H.C. Wainwright Believes Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.60, close to its 52-week high of $25.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 35.5% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

Star Bulk Carriers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.75.

Star Bulk Carriers’ market cap is currently $2.41B and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.37.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.