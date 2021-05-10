H.C. Wainwright Believes Sierra Metals (NYSE MKT: SMTS) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.69, close to its 52-week high of $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 54.8% and a 73.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Sierra Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.31, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.15 price target.

Based on Sierra Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.22 million and net profit of $7.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.63 million and had a net profit of $4.53 million.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.