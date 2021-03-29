H.C. Wainwright Believes Fission Uranium (Other OTC: FCUUF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fission Uranium (FCUUF – Research Report), with a price target of $0.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.47, close to its 52-week high of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Fission Uranium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.58, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.70 price target.

Fission Uranium’s market cap is currently $272.6M and has a P/E ratio of -36.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.