H.C. Wainwright Believes Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE – Research Report) and a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.92, close to its 52-week high of $56.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.7% and a 35.5% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.67.

Based on Eagle Bulk Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and net profit of $9.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGLE in relation to earlier this year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.