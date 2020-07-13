H.C. Wainwright Believes Avino Silver & Gold (NYSE MKT: ASM) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Avino Silver & Gold (ASM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $0.81, close to its 52-week high of $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Avino Silver & Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.30.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.12 million and GAAP net loss of $232K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $610K.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.