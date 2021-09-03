September 3, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Guidewire (GWRE) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire (GWREResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guidewire is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.25, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

Guidewire’s market cap is currently $9.85B and has a P/E ratio of -382.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.26.

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, Add-on Modules, and InsuranceNow. The company was founded by Marcus S. Ryu on September 20, 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

