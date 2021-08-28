Guggenheim Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Shopify (SHOP)

In a report issued on August 26, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1531.42, close to its 52-week high of $1650.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1734.74.

Shopify’s market cap is currently $191.1B and has a P/E ratio of 76.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 405 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOP in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.