Guggenheim Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Kontoor Brands (KTB – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kontoor Brands with a $41.00 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Kontoor Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $14.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $51.9 million.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of apparel. It designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes its portfolio of brands which include Wrangler and Lee denim, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded on November 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.